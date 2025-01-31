70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Center lane of I-10 reopens going eastbound on Mississippi River Bridge after crash

2 hours 52 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 11:55 AM January 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The center lane of Interstate 10 going eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge has been reopened after a crash involving three vehicles on Friday.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said they responded to scene of the crash. An 18-wheeler was rear-ended by another vehicle, which caused a third car to crash, deputies added. 

No injuries were reported.

Congestion was past Lobdell. Authorities said to expect delays.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days