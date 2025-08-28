81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes open after crash on I-10 West near Perkins Road exit

Thursday, August 28 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now on I-10 West near the Perkins Road exit after a crash, traffic officials said.

Congestion is approaching Airline Highway, officials said. No other information was immediately available.

