42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-10 Westbound at Perkins Road after wreck

3 hours 33 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 January 30, 2026 5:34 PM January 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The two left lanes of I-10 westbound are now back open after a crash near the Perkins Road exit.

Trending News

According to Baton Rouge EMS, one person was transported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days