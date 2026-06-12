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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 lanes closed on I-10 westbound near Dalrymple Drive after crash
BATON ROUGE — A crash on I-10 westbound near Dalrymple Drive caused two lanes of traffic to be shut down on Friday morning.
The crash was first reported around 5:55 a.m.
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By 6:13 a.m., congestion was approaching College Drive.
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