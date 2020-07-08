Teacher who had child with teen student dies of cancer at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau Photo: Investigation Discovery/YouTube

Mary Kay Letourneau, a Seattle teacher who was convicted in 1997 of raping a 13-year-old student who she later had a child with and eventually married, passed away following a battle with cancer.

According to CNN, Letourneau died fairly suddenly in her home late Monday.

David Gehrke told reporters she passed away surrounded by family, including her former student and ex-husband Vili Fualaau.

Fualaau had been providing her with 24-hour care throughout the last month of her life.

When Letourneau was 34, she pleaded guilty to raping the then 13-year-old student, and she gave birth to his child before serving seven years in prison. The couple later had a second child.

Letourneau and Fualaau were married in 2005 soon after she was released from prison, but Fualaau filed for legal separation in 2017 just before their 12-year anniversary.

Letourneau was 58 years old.