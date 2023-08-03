93°
Taylor Swift announces new dates for Eras tour including three New Orleans shows in 2024

2 hours 10 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, August 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced new dates for her continuing Eras tour—including three consecutive nights in the Big Easy. 

She posted the announcement to her Twitter page Thursday morning. 

There will be three consecutive concerts between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 2024, all in the Caesars Superdome. 

