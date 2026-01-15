Tax renewals, budget changes introduced at Metro Council meeting Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A set of tax renewals and budget changes were introduced to the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday night after the failure of the Thrive EBR plan.

9.5 mills, a drop from the previous 9.89 mills . The public library system put forward a new reduced millage proposal of

The Council on Aging also introduced a millage rate of 2.0, which would be a decrease from the 2.25 rate that has been in place since 2016. The constable's office requested the Metro Council re-open two positions previously frozen by budget cuts as well.