40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Task Force lays out broad recommendations to combat violent crime ahead of special session

5 hours 10 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, December 28 2023 Dec 28, 2023 December 28, 2023 5:46 PM December 28, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

LOUISIANA - The Violent Crime Task Force has set forth their recommendations for lawmakers.

This comes ahead of the legislature's special session on crime. The task force, which is made up of lawmakers and representatives from law enforcement, began meeting in September to determine ways to decrease violent crime.

Their recommendations are as follows:

-make data and information regarding the various functions of the criminal justice system more accessible to victims and the public,

-increase the consequences to juveniles committing serious criminal acts, While also properly and securely housing them,

-increase penalties for violent felons in possession of firearms,

-prioritize and incentivize rehabilitative programs offered to offenders across this state,

Trending News

-incentivize recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers

You can read the whole report here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days