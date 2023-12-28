Task Force lays out broad recommendations to combat violent crime ahead of special session

LOUISIANA - The Violent Crime Task Force has set forth their recommendations for lawmakers.

This comes ahead of the legislature's special session on crime. The task force, which is made up of lawmakers and representatives from law enforcement, began meeting in September to determine ways to decrease violent crime.

Their recommendations are as follows:

-make data and information regarding the various functions of the criminal justice system more accessible to victims and the public,

-increase the consequences to juveniles committing serious criminal acts, While also properly and securely housing them,

-increase penalties for violent felons in possession of firearms,

-prioritize and incentivize rehabilitative programs offered to offenders across this state,

-incentivize recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers

You can read the whole report here.