Tariffs impacting Louisiana soybean farmers, economic experts weigh in

PORT ALLEN - Louisiana soybean farmers have been hard at work harvesting and selling crops, and while this year's crop has been healthy, low prices and tariffs seem to cut into their overall profits.

Last year, about 60% of Louisiana soybean exports went to China, but with tariffs on American exports, countries are shopping in different markets like South America.

Since Donald Schexnayder graduated from college, he's worked on a farm with his brothers selling soybean, corn, wheat, and oats. He started nearly forty years ago, and in the time he's worked, he's experienced various economic challenges. Tariff's he says, are part of the cycle.

"Soybean is the largest number of acres we have right now," Schexnayder said.

Michael Deliberto, who teaches agricultural policy at the LSU Ag Center, explains the changes.

"We've got a lot of market uncertainty right now with tensions between the U.S. and China," Deliberto said. "China was our number one buyer of soybeans."

However, prices are also rising for equipment.

"When margins become tight, that's when farmers tighten their belts, and they're going to say What's my replacement strategy for my equipment? Do I need to buy equipment? " Deliberto said.

However, both experts say they're feeling positive about the future.

"We're seeing a record level of soybeans being crushed here in the US., and that goes for things like soybean oil and meal, and those two things have been really good for the market," Deliberto said.