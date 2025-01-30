73°
Tanker fire caused hazmat scene Tuesday morning on I-10 West

Thursday, January 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department worked an incident involving hazardous materials on I-10 near the Bluebonnet exit on Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:27 p.m. on Tuesday to find a tanker truck with fire coming out of the rear tires. Crews discovered argon - a material that becomes extremely hazardous when heated under pressure in a tank - present in the fire.

Officials sanctioned off areas of the interstate and removed the material ensuring the environment and the crew's safety. 

The scene was cleared by 6:15 a.m. Wednesday without major incident and no injuries were reported. 

