Tangipahoa school leaders say only 1 topic remains before district leaves court supervision
AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish School Board said Wednesday that it is close to resolving a 60-year-old discrimination lawsuit after a federal judge approved agreements between the district and plaintiffs over how staff, teachers and students are assigned.
The sole item left to settle covers facilities, the school board said in a statement.
Superintendent Melissa Stilley said that, in her seven years, she has sought "unitary" status for the parishwide school system. The change would give district administrators autonomy over how schools are operated.
"Our children, families, and community deserve a school system that is unified and focused fully on excellence for all," Stilley said in a statement.
The district said it had recently reached an agreement with plaintiffs over Faculty and Staff Assignment, Teacher Assignment and Student Assignment. A federal judge approved the agreements Wednesday, ending the court's supervision in the three areas, the district said.
The lawsuit against the Tangipahoa Parish district dates to the 1960s. In it, plaintiffs said the district systematically discriminated against minorities.
“This moment represents tremendous progress—not just legally, but financially and educationally," school board President Tom Tolar said. "We remain committed to completing the final step required to attain full unitary status and close this chapter in its history, focusing forward on building a future of opportunity and excellence for every student.”
