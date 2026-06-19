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St. Landry Parish issues voluntary evacuation for areas north of Highway 10
OPELOUSAS - St. Landry Parish issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living north of Highway 10 due to expected flooding impacts.
"Residents are encouraged to take precautionary measures now and make arrangements to stay with family, friends, or relocate if needed," the parish government said on social media.
A shelter will be available beginning Friday night at the Yambilee Building on 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.
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Participants are encouraged to bring a valid ID, medications, blankets, pillows, snacks, and other basic necessities.
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