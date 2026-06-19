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Port Allen Juneteenth Festival set for Heritage Park this Saturday

1 hour 11 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 5:47 PM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen is set to host its Juneteenth Festival at noon at the newly renamed Heritage Park.

The park's name was formally changed this morning as part of the celebration. City officials say the new name recognizes community figures like Ray Helen Lawrence.

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This year's festival is named in her honor. The event runs until 8 p.m.

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