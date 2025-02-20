36°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish work release inmate in custody after walking off job
KENTWOOD - Deputies took a work release inmate into custody after he allegedly walked off the job Thursday morning.
Markel Alexander, 35, was working in the 500 block of Railroad Avenue Thursday before he was seen leaving the area in a black sedan, possibly a Corolla.
Alexander was in jail for possession with intent to distribute and resisting an officer. Tangipahoa Parish deputies said he is from the New Orleans area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dutchtown Griffin Girls bring home national title
-
River Center transforms into massive bowling alley for national championships
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control holds meeting on tax...
-
Residential fire on Plantation Avenue in Denham Springs
-
St. Vincent de Paul extending shelter hours to get people off the...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...