Tangipahoa Parish work release inmate in custody after walking off job

By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD - Deputies took a work release inmate into custody after he allegedly walked off the job Thursday morning. 

Markel Alexander, 35, was working in the 500 block of Railroad Avenue Thursday before he was seen leaving the area in a black sedan, possibly a Corolla. 

Alexander was in jail for possession with intent to distribute and resisting an officer. Tangipahoa Parish deputies said he is from the New Orleans area. 

