Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office warns public of 'jury duty' scam

3 hours 58 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, September 29 2024 Sep 29, 2024 September 29, 2024 10:37 AM September 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement on an ongoing jury duty scam where the caller poses as a deputy to extort money.

According to TPSO, the scammers pretend to be deputies by spoofing the Sheriff's Office's phone numbers so it appears to be coming from TPSO.

The callers will use the real names of employees of TPSO but fake badge numbers and threaten arrest for failing to appear for jury duty unless thousands are paid over the phone. 

Anyone receiving a call of a similar nature is advised not to provide any money and to call TPSO at 985-748-3334. 

