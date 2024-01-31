73°
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking identity of suspects in drive-by shooting

Wednesday, January 31 2024
ROBERT - Two unidentified people fired gunshots into the garage of a residence Tuesday night, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say security cameras captured images of two men trying to kick in the front door of a residence on Shumard Oaks Drive in Robert, which resulted in the two fleeing the scene and firing gunshots at the garage.

Anyone with information about the identities of these individuals is urged to contact detectives at the TPSO at 985-748-3351.

