Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office looking for information in two separate shoplifting cases

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects of two separate shoplifting cases.

According to police, detectives are investigating a shoplifting at the Tractor Supply in Hammond and the Dollar General in Robert.

For the Tractor Supply shoplifting, a black male entered the store on December 10, 2023 around 5:00 p.m. and grabbed two large items from the shelf. One item taken was a 2000 watt inverter and the other was a DeWalt 20V Max 5-tool combo kit. Police say he passed all points of sale and left in a gold van.

At the Dollar General, police say a black male entered the store on December 7, 2023 shortly after 11:00 a.m. and gathered various items from around the store and placed them into a shopping cart. The subject exited the store via the rear receiving door, failing to pay for any of the merchandise. He then left in a black older model four-door car with dark windows. This person is believed to be involved in multiple shoplifting cases.

Anyone with information on the shoplifting is urged to call 1-800-554-5245.