Tangipahoa Parish placed under burn ban Friday afternoon

1 hour 32 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, September 12 2025 Sep 12, 2025 September 12, 2025 4:50 PM September 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish is under a burn ban effective immediately due to dry conditions in the area, according to the Hammond Fire Department.

The Tangipahoa Parish President, Robby Miller, announced the parish-wide burn ban on Friday afternoon. The ban will be in effect until further notice. 

