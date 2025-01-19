35°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for serial car burglars
BEDICO - Deputies are searching for car burglars who have broken into multiple vehicles in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a group of four people broke into cars in the Deer Creek and Landings subdivisions. The group also hit multiple vehicles in the Bedico area of St. Tammany Parish.
Deputies said the group was traveling in a dark blue Chevy Sonic with paint peeling from the hood and a temporary license plate on the back window. One of the suspects was caught by security cameras using a stolen credit card linked to a car that was broken into.
Anyone with information can call (985) 415-7253.
