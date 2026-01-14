Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old.

Rayn Johnson was last seen Saturday, Jan. 10, at his family’s apartment off the I-55 Service Road. Johnson’s mother says he left after an argument and has not returned.

Rayn is described as a black male with black hair, standing 5'9" and weighing 120 pounds. He also has a scar above his right eye. Rayn was last seen wearing blue and brown pajama pants and a black shirt. Rayn’s family is originally from the New Orleans area, and he still has connections there.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Rayn’s whereabouts to contact our Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.