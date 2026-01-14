56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

1 hour 19 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 8:49 AM January 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old.

Rayn Johnson was last seen Saturday, Jan. 10, at his family’s apartment off the I-55 Service Road. Johnson’s mother says he left after an argument and has not returned.

Rayn is described as a black male with black hair, standing 5'9" and weighing 120 pounds. He also has a scar above his right eye. Rayn was last seen wearing blue and brown pajama pants and a black shirt. Rayn’s family is originally from the New Orleans area, and he still has connections there.

Trending News

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Rayn’s whereabouts to contact our Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days