74°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish deputies respond to possible drowning near Robert
ROBERT — Officials in Tangipahoa Parish are responding to a possible drowning near Robert.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 4 p.m. of a person possibly drowning in the Tangipahoa River. Deputies believe a fisherman walked too deep into the water and was swept away.
Trending News
Deputies are working with the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance to find the person. A helicopter and drone are being used to search the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge event connects formerly incarcerated women with housing, benefits and legal...
-
DOTD crews join Love the Boot Week to clean up Baton Rouge...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 3-vehicle crash along I-12 WB near Juban Crossing exit...
-
This Earth Day, National Audubon Society program highlights importance of sediment in...
-
State program expands to allow cardholders at all Louisiana public libraries to...
Sports Video
-
Tigers to finish year without home run leader as Jake Brown undergoes...
-
LSU baseball beats UNO 10-7 in mid-week contest
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin shares Tigers' progress as team continues 5th...
-
Miami Beach to name baseball field after LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman
-
Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class