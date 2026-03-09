82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tangipahoa Parish deputies locate missing 15-year-old last seen in Tickfaw

5 hours 11 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 8:19 AM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — Tangipahoa Parish deputies have found a runaway 15-year-old, who was last seen in the New Genessee Road area of Tickfaw.

The teen was last seen Sunday night before being found Monday morning.

