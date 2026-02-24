36°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies ask public for help in finding missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday
PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Ponchatoula.
Deputies said that 15-year-old Nola Ann Oseng took her grandmother’s car overnight on Friday, Feb. 20, in the Ole Mill Lane area. The car was later found damaged and abandoned.
Oseng is a white female with dirty blonde hair, standing 5'6" and weighing 120 pounds. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a neon blue wig, grey sweat pants and a red sweatshirt.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.
