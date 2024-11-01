Tangipahoa Parish burn ban lifted by parish officials; other parishes still under advisory

AMITE — A burn ban that was in effect for Tangipahoa Parish residents was lifted Friday, parish officials said.

Parish President Robby Miller said local fire chiefs agree that it will be safe for the parish to lift the order

“I reserve the right to reinstate the ban at a later date if conditions warrant,” Miller said.

Miller still recommends that residents continue to use caution when burning and to keep a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.

The burn ban was put into effect following a statewide red flag advisory of dry conditions that are conducive to wildfires.

Burn bans are still in effect in multiple parishes, including East Baton Rouge, St. Helena and East Feliciana parishes. A full map and list of parishes under burn bans can be found here.