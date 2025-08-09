84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa deputies: Ponchatoula man booked on 60 counts of child pornography

3 hours 16 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, August 09 2025 Aug 9, 2025 August 09, 2025 4:16 PM August 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Ponchatoula man for allegedly uploading child pornography to a social media platform.

The TPSO Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 32-year-old Aaron Jiles in an investigation of the uploading of child pornography to a social media site in July.

Trending News

After searching his devices, TPSO booked Jiles on 60 counts of child pornography.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days