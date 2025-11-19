74°
Tangipahoa deputies: Man wanted on multiple felony warrants arrested following high-speed pursuit

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BAPTIST - Tangipahoa deputies arrested a wanted suspect following a high-speed pursuit through two parishes and drugs being recovered from the suspect's car, deputies said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Donza Ashton, 31, was recognized by a Tangipahoa deputy in Baptiste as a someone wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, Ashton sped up along Audrey Lane before going onto U.S. Highway 190.

He eventually went into Livingston Parish and bailed out of the car along Wagner Road in Albany, where he was taken into custody with the assistance of Livingston deputies. Crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana were found in his car, deputies said.

Ashton was booked into the Tangipahoa Jail on charges including home invasion and battery on a police officer.

