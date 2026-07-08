Site plan for Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in St. George approved, traffic concerns remain

ST. GEORGE - A site plan for a new Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic was approved, but concerns remains about future traffic issues in the clinic's area.

The St. George Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan Monday night for a 120,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient clinic with 600 parking spaces at 12501 Rieger Road, in the northwest corner of the Pecue Lane and Rieger Road intersection, The Advocate said.

The VA expects the new clinic to be open in 2029.

According to documents, the staff recommended approval of the site plan subject to certain conditions. Those conditions included providing plans complying with the city's recommendation for roadway access, establishing public sewer service to the site, and displaying all stormwater detention basin and damage infrastructure to serve the proposed development.

The applicant asked for two access drives to Pecue Lane, but St. George said only one could be provided.

Prior to being issued a permit, the developer needs complete construction of the stormwater detention basin and drainage infrastructure at least necessary to serve the proposed development and record all required reciprocal access and cross-access agreements associated with the shared access drive, documents said.

The document can be read here.