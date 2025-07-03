88°
Tangipahoa deputies looking for man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of tools from Hammond store

By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing more than $1,500 in equipment from a Hammond home improvement store.

The man allegedly walked into the Tractor Supply Store on U.S. 190 in Hammond around 11 a.m. on June 20 before walking out with a shopping cart full of chainsaws and hedge trimmers without paying.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about who this suspect is to contact Det. Earl McFarland at 985-345-6150.

