Tangipahoa deputies looking for ATV stolen from Tower Trax

Monday, October 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ARCOLA - Deputies are searching for an ATV that was stolen early Sunday morning from Arcola. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the ATV was taken from Tower Trax, an ATV park. Deputies said the ATV is yellow and black. 

Anyone with information about the ATV should call (985) 748-3343. 

