Tangipahoa deputies investigating vehicle theft in Independence area
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle in the Independence area.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a black GMC Sierra Denali edition with the "Z40 7891” plate was stolen from a home in the 54000 block of North Railroad Avenue. That truck was later seen on surveillance at a business in Tickfaw.
The driver was dressed in a black hoodie with no shirt underneath, along with black pants and short dreads.
Anyone with information on the vehicle's whereabouts is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2088.
