Tangipahoa deputies investigating after woman shot in arm while driving

HAMMOND — A woman was shot in the arm while driving through a trailer park in the Hammond area on Monday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

The woman was driving through the neighborhood on Melanie Lane when a bullet hit her in the arm and another hit a nearby home, TPSO said. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported as of around 12:15 p.m. as detectives continued investigating at the scene.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or at its website.