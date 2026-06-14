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WBRZ honored for work on Smitty's explosion, Texas gambling and Brian Kelly's final days
LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana professional chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has honored WBRZ for public service following its series of reports following last year’s explosion and fire at a Roseland chemical plant.
At a ceremony Saturday in Lafayette, WBRZ reporter Alexis Marigny won the news reporting prize for her story on Louisiana’s outsized role for Texas gamblers and the sports staff took home second place for its work on Brian Kelly’s final days coaching the LSU football team.
Marigny’s report looked at the role Louisiana casinos play in scratching the Texas gamblers’ itch, and the sports reporting entry included Kelly’s testy response to Sports Director Michael Cauble’s questions about the Tigers’ rushing attack.
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The John Korbel Award for Public Service recognizes WBRZ's reports examining the fallout – some of it literal – after the Smitty’s explosion last summer.
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