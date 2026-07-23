89°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies ask for help finding vehicle burglary suspect
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies have asked the public for help tracking down a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was seen breaking into a car at a trailer park along Ruffino Road on June 28. When someone confronted him, he fled on a bicycle, but not before a neighbor snapped a picture of him.
TPSO said it has yet to identify him, but knows that he frequents the Old U.S. 51 area.
Trending News
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the suspect to call its Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at 2026 LSU SEC Media...
-
Restaurant Week is back in Baton Rouge as a celebration of the...
-
Man allegedly shot at woman with rifle, kicked her dogs
-
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash along Plank Road
-
Chick-Fil-A One users at risk of account information being leaked following data...
Sports Video
-
LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at...
-
Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days
-
Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...
-
SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin
-
Baton Rouge up for USA Today's top 10 college sports towns; see...