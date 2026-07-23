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Multiple roads in St. Mary Parish flooded with several inches of water after Tropical Storm Bertha
FRANKLIN — On Thursday, La. 317 near Bayou Sale and the Bayou Sale Levee took on about six inches of water in various parts following Tropical Storm Bertha.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the nearby Burns Point Lane took on about eight inches of water from the storm.
Deputies noted that wildlife may come into areas they may not typically be in due to the flood waters, saying that several small alligators have been seen in the floodwaters.
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