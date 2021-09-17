Tangipahoa & Ascension Parishes lift curfew and burn ban following Hurricane Ida

The burn ban and nightly curfew has been lifted in Tangipahoa and Ascension Parishes following Hurricane Ida's landfall.

In Tangipahoa Parish, officials say the only Hurricane Ida-related restriction still in place involves recreational traffic on local waterways. High water from Hurricane Nicholas and continued issues with Ida-related debris in local waterways are making recreational traffic too dangerous at this time. Camp owners are being allowed to travel to their properties.