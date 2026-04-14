Adult hurt in shooting outside Tangipahoa Parish school, teenager in custody

HAMMOND — Authorities in Hammond took a 13-year-old boy into custody after an adult he was with was shot while outside the Tangipahoa Alternative Programs campus along Crystal Street on Tuesday.

A school resource officer with Hammond Police was notified that the teenager refused to exit a vehicle and enter the school around 7:39 a.m. Police then spoke with the teen and an accompanying adult, who then decided to take the boy home.

As the vehicle began to leave the area of the school, the school resource officer said they heard what sounded like gunshots and saw the teen approaching him with a gun.

Shortly after this, he was taken into custody, but the adult he was with was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The school was placed on complete lockdown shortly after this. As of 10:05 a.m., the school remained on lockdown.

“This type of violence is senseless and outrageous and sadly underscores why school resource officers are so important," Hammond Chief of Police Edwin Bergeron Jr. said. "We are incredibly grateful that we had an SRO at the school to intervene and prevent further injuries."