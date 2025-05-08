'Taken from me way too soon:' Mother wants justice after losing her son in shooting last week

BATON ROUGE - The family of the man killed at The Reserve at White Oak last Wednesday is speaking out after the shooting. David Turley III was killed in a shooting at the complex, and his family says he was not a reflection of how he died.

"I'm still in disbelief, it feels like a horror movie just playing before my eyes," Jenet Rogers, David's mother, said.

His family has still been piecing together the information surrounding his death.

"Nothing could've prepared us, nothing like this, it was so abrupt, something so senseless," His sister, Dejenay Turley, said. "I just couldn't believe it, so I collapsed on my living room floor," she said.

David leaves behind nine siblings, six sisters and three brothers, and his mother, Jenet, said she is holding up the best way she can.

"I will always love him and miss him. He was taken from me way too soon in life," she said.

David's family says he was a beacon of positivity for not just the family but everyone who knew him.

"So many people loved Tre because he loved life. He always went after whatever he wanted. He worked hard and was funny. He would love to smile and would always make you laugh, even when things were hard. He had a bright and happy personality that made every room better," Turley said.

David did not live at the complex where he was killed, but his family says that he did know someone who stayed there. But his family doesn't know what led to the shooting, but they did know that the person he was with that day is alive and that his registered gun was not recovered at the crime scene.

The family wants justice and hopes someone who knows what happened will come forward.

"Someone in Baton Rouge knows, has video or something, and knows who it is that took my son from me."

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is still investigating the shooting.

Services for David are being held on May 17th in Marrero, and David's family has a GoFundMe to help with his funeral arrangements that you can find here.