Sylvia's Toys for Christmas 'drive-thru' is open and accepting donations

BATON ROUGE - The drive-thru drop-off event to help Sylvia's Toys for Christmas stuff stockings and put presents under the Christmas tree is under way.

Those wanting to help a family in need this holiday season can bring donations to the Essential Credit Union operations center at 2370 Towne Center Blvd. in Baton Rouge from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Essential employees will be on hand to collect donated toys, and donors will receive some "Essential goodies" as a thank you.

Those unable to make the drive-thru event can bring items for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas to any Essential branch through Dec. 13, and at Chick-Fil-A locations in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Denham Springs.