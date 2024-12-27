'Swamp People' star wrangles gator in Plaquemine neighborhood

PLAQUEMINE - Authorities got some unexpected help in the form of a reality TV star after a large alligator wedged itself in a fence in a Plaquemine neighborhood.

The Plaquemine Police Department was called to scene near the corner of Foundry Street and Nadler Street after receiving reports of a wild alligator Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a large alligator stuck in the fence behind a house. Police secured the area and kept bystanders from getting too close to the gator.

There, the gator remained for hours until authorities received help from an unexpected source, 'Swamp People' star Troy Landry.

"Well we were here today in Plaquemine for an event for a little young kid that's terminally ill with cancer, so we were spending the day with them," Landry said. "And I got a call, this young man found an alligator stuck in the fence."

The gator, which was around six and a half feet in length, had already been stuck for some time before Landry arrived, and he said the animal was extremely agitated.

"Luckily he didn't get too close, because he was mad. He was real upset," Landry said.

Those in the neighborhood were treated to a show as Landry and another man freed the gator from the fence and wrangled it into the back of his truck.

"He's as mean as my girlfriend!" Landry jokingly shouted as the animal tried to wriggle free.

The pair was able to load the gator safely in the back of Landry's truck. He says he plans to release the animal back into the wild, away from any other neighborhoods.

"We're gonna take it back home and turn it loose in the swamp, far from the people where it's not gonna bother nobody," Landry said.

Landry noted that the gator likely came from Bayou Plaquemine which is located near the neighborhood where the gator was found.