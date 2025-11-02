54°
Latest Weather Blog
SUV loses control, lands on St. Louis house
ST. LOUIS, Missouri - Firefighters had to rescue a driver from a rooftop after an SUV lost control and landed on the roof of a suburban St. Louis home Sunday.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into a home in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Firefighters said the driver was rescued from the wreckage and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The vehicle apparently sped through the house's sloped front yard and launched itself onto the roof.
Trending News
According to the fire department's Facebook page, no one was home at the time of the incident. The homeowner later returned from the gym to discover the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana could soon loosen commercial pogy fishing restrictions; recreational anglers aren't happy
-
Scotlandville Magnet High School hosts its first Homecoming Parade
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Library tax renewal on November ballot after failing...
-
Two young girls thrown from Ferris wheel at Harvest Festival on False...
-
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church holds 5th annual 'Music on the...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the...
-
St. Amant beats Prairieville in district matchup
-
U-High Cubs win district title in thriller over Madison Prep
-
Plaquemine picks up eighth straight win
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...