'Suspicious backpack' found in Livonia train yard triggers State Police investigation
LIVONIA - A "suspicious backpack" found in a railyard prompted a large response from law enforcement officials concerned that there could be hazardous materials in nearby train cars.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, the bag was found on a rail car on the Union Pacific railroad and authorities were unsure what was inside. The department has called in State Police for assistance.
Deputies on the scene told WBRZ that situation posed no immediate danger to the public. Law enforcement has blocked off access to the roads surrounding the train yard as a precaution.
This is a developing story.
