76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Suspicious backpack' found in Livonia train yard triggers State Police investigation

1 hour 28 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, March 09 2023 Mar 9, 2023 March 09, 2023 6:43 PM March 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA - A "suspicious backpack" found in a railyard prompted a large response from law enforcement officials concerned that there could be hazardous materials in nearby train cars.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, the bag was found on a rail car on the Union Pacific railroad and authorities were unsure what was inside. The department has called in State Police for assistance.

Deputies on the scene told WBRZ that situation posed no immediate danger to the public. Law enforcement has blocked off access to the roads surrounding the train yard as a precaution.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days