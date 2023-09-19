Suspected kidnapper led police on high-speed chase down I-10; woman rescued after car crashed

BATON ROUGE - Deputies took part in a high-speed chase across West and East Baton Rouge Parishes early Tuesday morning when a woman called 911 and said she was being held against her will.

The chase started in West Baton Rouge Parish and started as a service call from a woman who said she was being held against her will. When WBRSO deputies found the vehicle she was being held in, the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Kendrick Smith, attempted to ram a sheriff's office unit and sped away.

WBRZ watched the chase continue across the Mississippi River Bridge toward East Baton Rouge Parish, where Smith's car eventually crashed near the Celebration Station on Plaza Americana Drive.

Deputies said Smith was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, and resisting an office as well as drug charges.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.