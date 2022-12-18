Suspected drunk driver released on bond less than a week after crash that killed 6-year-old

UPDATE: According to jail records, Kenneth King was released on bond Thursday, less than a week after the deadly crash.

-----

JACKSON - A man accused of driving drunk was let out of the hospital and booked into jail days after a wreck that killed a 6-year-old girl and left her parents injured.

Law enforcement officials said the crash happened on Highway 10 (Charter Street) in Jackson late Friday night. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and State Police responded to the scene.

Investigators said the family was driving along the highway when a vehicle in the other lane, driven by 62-year-old Kenneth King, crossed the center line and slammed into them.

Two adults, the girl's parents, were injured and taken to a hospital. Family members told WBRZ they are expected to be okay.

Officials said their 6-year-old daughter, Clara Carpenter, did not survive the crash.

Authorities took a toxicology sample from King and determined he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was released from the hospital and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail on Monday.

King faces charges of vehicular homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open container.