78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspected drunk driver arrested at end of chase with Assumption Parish deputies

2 hours 53 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 5:55 PM April 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE -  A reportedly drunk man was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase in Assumption Parish over the weekend. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies went out to break up a crowd outside of a liquor store along La. 1 near Belle Rose and found 22-year-old Dequincy Dominic Louis in his car, slumped over the steering wheel. 

Trending News

As deputies walked up, Louis woke up and took off, leading deputies on a chase and driving more than 80 miles per hour. Deputies said Louis was arrested and booked for aggravated flight from an officer, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, no seat belt and resisting an officer. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days