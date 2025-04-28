Suspected drunk driver arrested at end of chase with Assumption Parish deputies

BELLE ROSE - A reportedly drunk man was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase in Assumption Parish over the weekend.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies went out to break up a crowd outside of a liquor store along La. 1 near Belle Rose and found 22-year-old Dequincy Dominic Louis in his car, slumped over the steering wheel.

As deputies walked up, Louis woke up and took off, leading deputies on a chase and driving more than 80 miles per hour. Deputies said Louis was arrested and booked for aggravated flight from an officer, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, no seat belt and resisting an officer.