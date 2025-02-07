81°
Suspected carjacker leads law enforcement on cross-parish pursuit after holding gun to woman's head

Friday, February 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Denham Springs and fleeing, leading multiple agencies on a cross-parish chase. 

Thomas Johnson, 18, was identified as the suspect by an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said the first call regarding the incident came in shortly after 11 a.m. A woman said the suspect came up to her car and put a gun to her head before stealing her vehicle in the parking lot of the Denham Springs Walmart. 

Johnson allegedly drove from the Walmart into Baton Rouge where they crashed the vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road near Oak Villa. He then allegedly led law enforcement on a short foot pursuit following the crash and were arrested. 

