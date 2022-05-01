Suspected arson destroyed bar on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Suspected arson destroyed a local bar on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze happened around 6:46 a.m. Sunday at The Vineyard bar and live music venue on Coursey Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing out of the building and a small fire inside. They tackled the flames by 7:15 a.m., fire officials say.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was arson, as they found several locations where the fire was started around the building. However, several of these small fires did not fully ignite.

The front of the building was heavily damaged by fire, and the rest of the building sustained heavy smoke damage, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.