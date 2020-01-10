Suspect wanted in NYE shooting in Gonzales

71°
Friday, January 10 2020
By: WBRZ Staff
GONZALES - Police are searching for a man connected to a shooting on New Year's Eve. 

Officers say Jasper Jonica Dorsey, Jr. entered a Circle K on Highway 30 and at some point began firing shots inside of the convenience store.

Dorsey fled from the store following the shooting. He is now wanted on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, Illegal Use and Carry of a Weapon, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. 

Police are asking anyone with information on Dorsey's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. 

