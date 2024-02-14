Suspect wanted after three injured in shooting at large party

40°
4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, February 17 2019 Feb 17, 2019 February 17, 2019 1:06 PM February 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION- The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted for assault by drive-by shooting.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, authorities received information that 18-year-old Darrel Morris Jr. may be involved in a shooting that took place at a party in Donaldsonville Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darrel Morris Jr. or information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the Ascension Parish anonymous tip line

