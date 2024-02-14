40°
Suspect wanted after three injured in shooting at large party
ASCENSION- The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted for assault by drive-by shooting.
According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, authorities received information that 18-year-old Darrel Morris Jr. may be involved in a shooting that took place at a party in Donaldsonville Saturday morning.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darrel Morris Jr. or information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the Ascension Parish anonymous tip line
