Suspect shot after pointing 'AK-style weapon' at police officer in Baton Rouge, officials say
BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of their officers shot a suspect after he pointed an "AK-style weapon" at the officer on Sunday morning on Conrad Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said around 2:21 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle after watching it run a red light at Winbourne Avenue and Foster Drive.
Officers say multiple armed suspects exited the vehicle and began running away. When the officer ran after the suspects, the driver of the vehicle pointed an AK-style weapon at the officer.
The officer shot the suspect twice, and the suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say that, during the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was recently released from probation for armed robbery. Once he is released from a hospital, he will face charges for attempted first-degree murder as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
These are preliminary charges, and the suspect could face more charges.
This shooting is under investigation. The other two passengers of the vehicle have not yet been caught by police.
Officers added that a handgun with an extended magazine was found in the vehicle as well.
