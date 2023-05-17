Suspect in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape, also charged in separate EBR and Livingston investigations

BATON ROUGE - Kaivon Washington, one of four people arrested in the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, was formally charged by a grand jury on Wednesday, clearing the way for his case to head to trial.

He is now charged with first-degree rape and video voyeurism in the Brooks case.

Washington, 18, and a minor are accused of raping Brooks while she was drunk in the back of a vehicle, just hours before Brooks was fatally hit by a car on Burbank Drive.

Earlier this month, the driver of the vehicle where the rape allegedly happened was also charged. The minor who was in the backseat with Washington and Brooks was charged as an adult back in March.

On Wednesday, Washington was also indicted for sexual battery and first-degree rape in a separate case out of East Baton Rouge. The other suspect in that case, 19-year-old Karson Jones, was charged Wednesday for first-degree rape as well.

The news came just a day after a grand jury in Livingston Parish indicted Washington for first-degree rape in another case dating back to 2020 and involving a juvenile who was 12 at the time.

The accusers in both of those cases came forward in the weeks after Washington's arrest in the Madison Brooks investigation.